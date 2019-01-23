For the third consecutive year, MarkLogic placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the Visionaries quadrant

MarkLogic Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database provider, today announced that Gartner named MarkLogic as the only Visionary in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics1

The 2019 report marks the third consecutive year MarkLogic was placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the Visionaries quadrant. MarkLogic believes this continued recognition validates its innovative position as the best solution for solving complex data integration problems. Organizations using MarkLogic achieve and maintain a 360 view of data faster than ever, leading to better decision making and analytic insights. With a multi-model NoSQL platform that runs on-premises or in the cloud, MarkLogic customers integrate all of their data, power transactional and analytical applications, and curate data for AI, machine learning, and analytics, all while maintaining advanced, data-level security. They can do all this without cumbersome Extract-Transfer-Load (ETL) processes that weigh down legacy systems.

"Enterprises can no longer afford to struggle to make sense of data that is locked up in silos. MarkLogic's Data Hub technology and cloud services are enjoying rapid market adoption as enterprises seek an integrated 360 view of data with the quality, governance, and curation required to power effective AI and analytical systems," said Gary Bloom, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarkLogic. "Legacy technologies were not designed for today's data challenges and are contributing to the creation of more data silos, while newer technologies are failing to provide the necessary data governance and security that enterprises require. MarkLogic Data Hub allows enterprises to keep up with the speed of business, unifying and securing data without wasting time on complex and slow ETL."

A Distinguished Engineer on the Gartner Peer Insights review platform noted, "MarkLogic is one of the most advanced multi-model systems around. It combines search, graph, documents, analytics in a scale out environment," and went on to dub MarkLogic the "best system for scalable metadata management with flexible models and semantic search."

With over 2,000 global enterprises and government customers, MarkLogic has built a reputation as both the industry's most trusted enterprise NoSQL operational and transactional database as well as the company behind the most innovative approach to simplifying data integration. We believe this is reflected by MarkLogic's position in this Magic Quadrant along with MarkLogic's placement highest for ability to execute in the Challengers quadrant and completeness of vision in the Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems. Both2 reports refer to the same MarkLogic platform.

Modern analytics, Machine Learning, and AI all require curated, governed, and secure data that can be shared easily with authorized users. MarkLogic's unique approach enables this with advanced security capabilities including granular access control, anonymization and redaction, and advanced encryption. Additionally, MarkLogic Data Hub Service, a fully automated cloud service, provides enterprise customers with an effortless way to achieve all that, and more, with predictable costs even as workloads fluctuate.

The Magic Quadrant evaluated 19 vendors based on completeness of vision and the ability to execute. In addition to placement as the sole Visionary for Data Management Solutions for Analytics, MarkLogic was recognized as a Challenger in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems, placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision and highest for the ability to execute in the Challengers quadrant.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics," Adam Ronthal, Roxane Edjlali, Rick Greenwald, 21 January 2019.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems," Merv Adrian, Donald Feinberg, Nick Heudecker, 22 October 2018.

