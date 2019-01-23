Leading cloud-based healthcare supply management solution provider shortlisted for its work with both Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), a leader in cloud-based healthcare supply chain management solutions, which helps empower healthcare organisations to enable better patient care and maximise industry savings, has been shortlisted twice at Health Service Journal's (HSJ) Healthcare Partnership Awards 2019.

Each year, the HSJ Partnership Awards showcase the most trusted partnerships with the NHS through a rigorous and challenging entry and judging programme. Patient experience and outcomes are at the centre of the criteria, but judges also recognise value creation, stakeholder involvement, savings and sharing of best practice.

GHX's two shortlisted projects are within the 'Procurement Support or Service Project of the Year' category:

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust: GS1 and Scan4Safety

By partnering with GHX, Leeds was able to deploy technologies and solutions for data and catalogue management, improve supply chain automation and implement GS1 data standards in collaboration with its suppliers. Scan4Safety pushed both Leeds and GHX to build and expand upon these solid foundations. As a result, Leeds has streamlined processes and reduced waste while enhancing patient care.

By partnering with GHX, Leeds was able to deploy technologies and solutions for data and catalogue management, improve supply chain automation and implement GS1 data standards in collaboration with its suppliers. Scan4Safety pushed both Leeds and GHX to build and expand upon these solid foundations. As a result, Leeds has streamlined processes and reduced waste while enhancing patient care. Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust: SmartTogether* Procurement Shared Service

A new partnership which will help enable the Trust and hosted Shared Service, SmartTogether, to realise true efficiencies and savings through the application of GHX's market leading healthcare technology. The partnership will help deliver the proven benefits of shared catalogue management through NEXUS, GHX's GS1-compatible, GDSN-fed, cloud-based catalogue system.

GHX has been invited to present both projects for consideration during a live judging day in February, with winners being announced at an awards event in London on the 20th March.

GHX provides a full range of intelligent eCommerce and supply chain solutions specifically designed for the complex world of healthcare. This sector-specific knowledge has been bringing healthcare providers, manufacturers and distributors together for nearly 20 years, with the overarching objective of helping enable better patient care and maximising industry savings. The organisation's technology connects thousands of healthcare suppliers, manufacturers and distributors with hospitals and GPOs as well as to Governments for reporting processes. GHX technology helps enable the right devices, equipment, services and medicines to flow efficiently through the European healthcare supply chain.

For more information about GHX visit: www.ghx.com/europe

Details of all finalists shortlisted for the HSJ Healthcare Partnership Awards 2019 can be viewed here: https://partnership.hsj.co.uk/finalists

*SmartTogether is a procurement shared service hosted by Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and includes Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust, and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust. The shared service manages over £0.5b of non-pay spend and includes the largest deployment of automated inventory management systems in Europe at Guy's and St Thomas'.

-ENDS-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005454/en/

Contacts:

GHX UK:

Sarah Brereton

Limewash

sarah@limewash.co.uk

+44 (0) 1223 813 560