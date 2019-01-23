Edison Investment Research - Technology - WANdisco: Newsflow thus far in January indicates that good strategic progress continues to be made. In signing its first multi-cloud deal and launching a joint engineered SQL product with IBM, WANdisco opens up two potentially significant opportunities, in cloud to cloud and relational database replication, respectively. We understand that a large strategic deal is still in the pipeline, but given that it was clearly not closed in FY18, we have reduced our FY18 estimates (detailed below). FY19 P&L estimates are unchanged, but have upside potential if the deal comes through.ISIN: JE00B6Y3DV84

