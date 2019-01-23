ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES ALD PRODUCTIVITY WITH NEW 300MM XP8 QCM

Almere, The Netherlands

January 23, 2019

New tool delivers high throughput; is well-suited for high-volume advanced-node memory and logic applications



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today introduced its XP8 QCM tool for high-productivity 300mm single-wafer plasma enhanced atomic layer deposition (PEALD) and plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) applications. The QCM, or Quad Chamber Module, is a process module with four tightly integrated process reactors. Up to four QCM modules can be configured to each XP8 platform, enabling processing of up to 16 wafers at a time.

"Across the board, customers are requiring increased throughput" said Tominori Yoshida, ASM's General Manager and Senior Vice President, Plasma Products Business Unit. "The XP8 QCM addresses advanced PEALD and PECVD films including silicon oxide for multiple patterning and silicon nitride for other applications, and relatively thick films where the tool's architecture enables higher throughput compared to other single-wafer configurations."

The new reactor architecture is well-suited for high-volume advanced-node memory and logic applications, which require the precise film control provided by the QCM's innovative reaction chamber. The QCM chambers use the same advanced reactor technology as ASM's original PEALD and PECVD XP8 Dual Chamber Modules (DCMs). Hundreds of these DCMs have been running for years in high-volume production globally at key logic, foundry and memory customers. This allows customers to easily transfer existing processes to the new QCM chamber. As a result, the XP8 QCM tool is already in high-volume manufacturing at multiple customers worldwide.

Furthermore, the XP8 architecture enables integrated processing using both DCMs and QCMs for flexibility and productivity optimization.



About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.



CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512





ASM INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES ALD PRODUCTIVITY WITH NEW 300MM XP8 QCM (http://hugin.info/132090/R/2232181/877764.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ASM International NV via Globenewswire

