Former CEO, EMEA, of The Leading Edge joins Hotwire to help company deliver powerful insight-led strategies, ideas and communications

Hotwire, the global communications agency, today announced the appointment of Chris Paxton to a newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, beginning February 4, 2019. He was previously the CEO, EMEA of The Leading Edge, an insight and strategy consultancy. Both Hotwire and The Leading Edge are owned by Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG).

Chris Paxton, Chief Strategy Officer at Hotwire (Photo: Business Wire)

The appointment signals Hotwire's ambition to maintain and grow its reputation for providing industry leading strategy and counsel to its global client base. In his previous role with The Leading Edge, Paxton led many cross-agency assignments and so joins Hotwire with a unique perspective on both firms. Paxton's new role will serve to accelerate ongoing collaboration not just with The Leading Edge but with other agencies in the Enero network.

Based in London, Paxton joins Hotwire's Global Leadership Team and will be tasked with building even stronger ties across Hotwire and The Leading Edge and on delivering powerful insight-led strategies, ideas and communications across Hotwire clients. Paxton will immediately assume leadership of Hotwire's existing Strategy and Marketing Services Group along with US based executive vice president, Sahana Jayaraman.

"We're focused on challenging the established agency order using our size and skills as a not-so-secret weapon. We're the right size to provide an alternative solution for clients looking for fresh thinking to their business and communications issues," said Barbara Bates, Hotwire's Global CEO. "The appointment of Chris to this newly created role signals our commitment to deliver the right level of strategy and business counsel to our clients. I'm delighted he's joining our leadership team at this exciting time for Hotwire."

Paxton is a proven and experienced business consultant with a core specialism in insight-based strategy and activation. His past experience involves building a team of global strategists to help evolve The Leading Edge from an insights business to a truly global strategy agency. He has worked with notable brands including Nokia, Sony, Nestle, Bayer, McDonalds, Vodafone and AB InBev and has deep experience in leading teams to translate data into opportunities, ideas and strategies for growth. Paxton previously held domestic positions in the UK and Australia and has worked in a global capacity, supporting offices in America, Singapore, Brazil, and India.

About Hotwire

Hotwire, the global communications agency, helps CMOs better engage and connect with their customers. From Sydney to San Francisco, we operate with a borderless mind-set across 22 locations including the UK, US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia, together with co-branded partners Yellow Communications in the Netherlands and Belgium, Active DMC in the Middle East and VIANEWS in Brazil, as well as other affiliate partners. For more information, please visit www.hotwireglobal.com.

About The Leading Edge

The Leading Edge is an insight, strategy and innovation consultancy that works with brands and businesses to help them unleash their hidden potential and give them an edge. With offices in London and Sydney, The Leading Edge work across the globe to help brands grow. Find out more at www.theleadingedge.com.

About Enero

Hotwire is wholly owned by Enero Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:EGG). The Enero Group is a boutique network of marketing and communications businesses that includes BMF, CPR, Frank PR, Hotwire, Naked Communications, OB Media, Precinct, Orchard Marketing, The Digital Edge and The Leading Edge. For more information, please visit www.enero.com.

