After Record Breaking Business Performance in 2018, Company Encourages Creation and Sharing of Use Case Innovations for its SOAR Platform

DFLabs, the award-winning Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) vendor, today announced its Community Development Incentive (CDI) Program which rewards and encourages the sharing of innovations for the DFLabs IncMan SOAR platform.

The DFLabs CDI Program extends the company's recent initiatives to foster an open approach to security orchestration, including an Open Integration Framework for linking third party security tools and actions, a free IncMan SOAR (CE) Community Edition and a Community Portal with developer resources and a forum.

DFLabs also announced 100% growth in new bookings in 2018, and that it added new customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In the past 12 months, the company was recognized for its technology innovations by leading analyst firms 451 Research and Ovum, and received product awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, Government Security News and Business Intelligence Group. DFLabs also established technology partnerships with LogPoint, McAfee, Micro Focus (formerly HPE), Microsoft, Tufin and more. In addition, the company grew third party integrations with IncMan SOAR by more than 150%.

"We firmly believe that a shared approach to security integrations and knowledge transfer will enable organizations to implement increasingly more automated incident response workflows to limit the impact of threats," said Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs. "That's why we created the DFLabs CDI Program and are committed to making DFLabs IncMan the most open SOAR architecture in the industry."

To provide open access to innovations developed using DFLabs IncMan SOAR integrations, Runbooks and Playbooks, the CDI Program will financially compensate and recognize contributors for sharing their new ideas and implementations. Submitted content will be evaluated on three criteria: complexity, quality and market demand.

A single submission to the CDI Program that receives a high score in all three categories will earn up to $100. Each integration file is considered a separate submission. Therefore, an integration with four actions could earn up to $500 based on containing one integration definition file and four action definition files. Since creating integrations requires access to the IncMan SOAR platform, third parties that are not DFLabs customers can use the free IncMan SOAR Community Edition.

Complete information on the CDI Program is available by signing up for a Community Portal account at: https://community.dflabs.com/support/login.

About DFLabs IncMan SOAR

DFLabs is the most open SOAR solution in the market, which provides a framework for customizing and adding new automated integrations between security tools and IncMan SOAR, without the need for complex coding. With its unique capability of full security incident lifecycle automation, DFLabs patent pending R3 Rapid Response Runbooks use hundreds of automated actions to provide workflows and execute a variety of data enrichment, notification, containment and custom actions based on complex, stateful and logical decision making. This accelerates the ability of responders to assess, investigate and hunt for threats. Runbooks also collect and facilitate knowledge transfer between incident response (IR) and SOC teams.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan SOAR, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

