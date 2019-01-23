Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV), one of the leading global dating companies, has appointed international marketing expert Luciana Telles to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective as of January 2019

The appointment comes after a period of rapid growth for the Berlin-based company, which focuses on premium dating sites for singles seeking long-term relationships. Reporting directly into CEO Jeronimo Folgueira, Telles will lead global marketing across all the company's premium dating brands; a portfolio including brands such as Jdate, Christian Mingle, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, eDarling, and JSwipe.

"I'm thrilled about the addition of Luciana to our team, she is an outstanding marketing executive. We will strongly benefit from her vast expertise across all relevant marketing disciplines'' says Folgueira. ''After three years running marketing myself, it was time to strengthen the team and bring someone with a lot of experience, who can help us grow our brands much faster globally. We have great opportunities in front of us, and with Luciana, we will be able to unlock this potential much faster."

Luciana, born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has over 15 years of experience in marketing, and has lead teams in the fin tech, prop tech, and Ecommerce industries, having spent most of her career in London. Prior to Spark Networks, Luciana was CMO at Uniplaces, and before that she led marketing at WorldRemit and served as Head of Global Marketing for Westwing.

"I join Spark at a very exciting time." Telles says. "Running on- and offline marketing in 29 countries and 15 languages with a young and highly talented team in Berlin is exciting. The potential of our portfolio of strong brands cannot be overrated. I'm looking forward to building a top-level integrated marketing strategy."

