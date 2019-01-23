CrediFi Announces Total Capital Raised Surpasses $29 million

Additional $6 million in funding follows a successful Series B round of $13 million raised

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / CrediFi, the leading source for data and analytics for commercial real estate finance, announced today it has raised an additional $6 million in funding. This comes on the heels of the $13 million previously raised in Series B funding. The investment will be used to expand the firm's go-to-market efforts, as well as the recruitment of executive and team talent in New York and Israel.

The round was led by Liberty Technology Venture Capital II, joined by investors Mitsui Fudosan, one of Japan's leading real estate investors, and Maverick Ventures Israel. Existing investors in the company, including Battery Ventures, Viola Ventures and crowdfunding site OurCrowd, also invested in the current financing round. The Company has raised $29 million overall, including the current round.

"CRE investors are very excited about CrediFi, as we are the most advanced FinTech platform for the industry," said CrediFi CEO Ely Razin. "We work with a range of leading financial institutions, who use our data and technology to make more strategic, data-driven investment decisions."

As a direct result of CrediFi's growing success in both the US and Israeli markets, the firm is pleased to announce two key executive hires; Jeff Hendren as President, based in New York, and Amichai Levy as Vice President, Research & Development, based in Tel Aviv. Prior to CrediFi, Hendren was Chief Commercial Officer of Quovo, a data science platform that intelligently aggregates and analyzes financial account data recently acquired by Plaid. Levy previously served as a vice president of research and development at Payoneer, a leading global FinTech company based in New York and Israel.

'CrediFi is leading the charge for transparency and access in the data-rich field of commercial real estate finance,' said Mr. Hendren. 'I am delighted to be joining the firm at this stage in its strategic expansion and bolster the firm's ongoing commitment to recruiting and retaining top talent to serve our client base across target markets.'

CrediFi's advanced platform enables investors to operate more intelligently, transparently and strategically. The data and information collected by CrediFi brings visibility to an industry where data is lacking, transactions are often conducted behind closed doors and are based on personal relationships. Investors are often not fully familiar with the deal environment, including items as important as the lenders competing in the market, the terms they offer within the framework of their loans, and even the owners of commercial properties in the area with whom they have no personal ties.

Among CrediFi's customers are prominent American financial institutions and banks, property companies, hedge fund managers and US government agencies.

CrediFi was created with the goal of providing transparency through Big Data solutions to investors, lenders and borrowers in the US commercial real estate market. Mr. Razin previously served as an executive at Thomson Reuters, the global financial data company. He developed CrediFi with the support of Battery Ventures, which identified the need for comprehensive visibility into the US commercial real estate market not achieved by existing vendors in the space.

About CrediFi

Founded in 2014, CrediFi Corp. is a SaaS (software as a service) big data platform serving the Commercial Real Estate Finance market. CrediFi provides data and analytics driven by a database of over seven million commercial properties, including multi-family, office, retail, hotel and industrial assets. As the commercial real estate finance data leader in the Fintech space, CrediFi tracks $13 trillion in both balance-sheet and securitized loans, focused on greater transparency in understanding borrowers, lenders and transactions, enabling better real estate investment decisions. CrediFi currently has 65 employees and is dual headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv.

