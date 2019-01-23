ATI AirTest Technologies Inc.: Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Announces Private Placement

DELTA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / AirTest Technologies (TSXV: AAT) CEO George Graham is pleased to announce the Company is conducting a non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering') of up to 12,500,000 units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.02 per Unit for maximum gross proceeds of $250,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a 'Share') and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company (a 'Warrant Share') for a period of one year from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.05. Finder's fees or brokers' commissions may be paid in accordance with the TSX-V policies.

The Company plans to use the proceeds to:

Pay off merchant advance loans (approximately $45,000).

Pay delinquent employee salaries and reimburse employee expenses (approximately $50,000).

Pay accrued tax liability to the Canada Revenue Agency (approximately $25,000).

Pay legal fees, brokers' commissions and other expenses related to the private placement (approximately $15,000).

The balance (approximately $115,000) will support the working capital requirement of the Company as it moves forward with its business plan.

The Offering is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. All Shares and Warrant Shares issued will be subject to resale restrictions imposed by applicable law or regulation.

This news release does not constitute and offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Shares or Warrants in the United States. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act') or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About ATI: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that are positioned to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 517 3888

Fax: (604) 517 3900

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

