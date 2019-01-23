Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - Weekend Unlimited (CSE: YOLO) (FSE: 0OS1) a cannabis lifestyle company, has signed a letter of intent to provide processing and distribution facilities to Boggy Boon. Boggy Boon, a Tier 3 producer and processor, is located in Wenatchee, Washington.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Weekend Unlimited" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.newsfilecorp.com

Boggy Boon products, through its branded cannabis company "Seven Hills", are widely available across Washington State. As a result of this alliance, Weekend Unlimited's Washington subsidiary, "Orchard Heights" will have more diverse products to offer its sales channel and will be able to sell Weekend brands through the existing 130 Boggy Boon retail accounts.

Under the terms of the agreement, Weekend Unlimited, through a Washington State subsidiary, will provide Seven Hills a loan of up to US$750,000 in three equal tranches over 9 months to upgrade its facilities. Weekend will also have an option to acquire 100% of Seven Hills for US$1,500,000.

Paul Chu, President and CEO of Weekend Unlimited, stated: "Boggy Boon branded cannabis is cultivated in a 28,000 sq ft. facility located in Wenatchee, Washington where Weekend's wholly owned subsidiary Orchard Heights Growers is also located. As a result of this arrangement, Boggy Boon will be able to dedicate its operation entirely to cultivation with an anticipated increase efficiency of 40%, with the current year run rate of $2M growing to $2.8M. The Washington market is mature and consumers are becoming more loyal to established brands like Boggy Boon. Boggy Boon is ranked in the top 5% of all brands in Washington State and we feel this is an ideal partnership where each entity was looking to develop the infrastructure that the other already has in place. By forming this alliance both will accelerate their market penetration and fully utilize existing infrastructure to grow."

Through a hands-on approach including hand-watering, hand-harvesting, hand-trimming and hand-packaging, Boggy Boon has built a reputation for providing some of the highest quality flower available in Washington. Boggy Boon's "9 Lb. Hammer", said to deliver sedating effects as heavy as the mythical John Henry's hammer made famous in song by the likes of Johnny Cash, was selected the Seattle publication "The Stranger" as one of the top five strains available in Seattle.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.weekendunlimited.com or contact investor relations at 236-317-2812 or email ir@weekendunlimited.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com