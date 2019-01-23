Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company") is excited to launch new product offerings for crop researchers and breeders. These tools enable the rapid collection of measurements across research trials for more efficient and insightful monitoring.

The Agricultural Institute of Canada reported in 2018 that Canadian public and private investments in research and development topped $720 million between 2015 and 2016, in agriculture.11 These investments emphasize the increasing pressure faced by crop researchers and breeders to advance products and genetics through the selection process. Deveron's new analyses based on high-resolution imagery collected by UAV ("Drone") seek to maximize research productivity in a single growing season by freeing up researchers to run more trials in a greater variety of geographies, and to monitor existing trials with greater depth. Deveron delivers experimental results at the individual plot level so that they can be immediately added to field notes as if they were collected like traditional manual measurements.

This launch includes three product packages for use in corn, canola, soybeans, and cereals. The first includes basic plant health indices for in-season monitoring of yield potential and general changes to crop growth. The second product takes this a step further and estimates canopy coverage which is an important trait in genetics selections. Lastly, a canola flowering analysis estimates the extent of yellow flowers and improves yield predictions from imagery at this critical development stage when traditional plant health indices fail to produce results.

"Successful agricultural research programs drive innovations that make farmers more productive and profitable," commented Deveron's President & CEO, David MacMillan. "We are thrilled to be a part of digitizing crop research so that our customers can reduce their time to market for new crop products and seeds."

To register for more information please visit www.deveronuas.com/register.

About Deveron UAS: Deveron is a leading agriculture technology company focused on providing data acquisition services and data analytics to the farming sector in North America. Through its on-demand network of drone pilots, the company is providing scalable data acquisition solutions in the imagery space. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary Veritas Farm Management, the company provides growers in North America with independent data insight on the data it collects and is being generated on today's farm.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveronuas.com or reach us on Twitter @DeveronUAS or @MyVeritas_HQ.

David MacMillan

President & CEO Deveron UAS Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 221

dmacmillan@deveronuas.com

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.