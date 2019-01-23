Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) ("BVT") announced today that Chief Executive Officer Ashish Malik will be presenting at the Cantech Investment Conference 2019 on January 29th at 2:20pm EST on the Paradigm Innovation Stage. The conference will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on January 29th and January 30th, 2019. Mr. Malik will be available both days of the conference to answer investor inquiries at Booth #404.

About the Cantech Investment Conference

Entering its sixth year, the Cantech Investment Conference is where Canada's next great technology companies meet the investment community. The conference, brought to you by Cantech Letter and Cambridge House International, attracts public market investors, VCs, angel investors and media to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for a powerful two-day exhibit and presentation. Past speakers include Edward Snowden, Chris Hadfield, Sir Terry Matthews, and Dragons' Den stars Michael Wekerle and Michele Romanow.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. - www.beevt.com

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honey bees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labor.

