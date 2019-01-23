New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Definitive Agreement Marks Milestone for Alternative Nicotine Delivery Options," featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP).

The bioscience potential for nicotine delivery cannot be ignored, but this strategic partnership is about more than big money for big innovations. Rather, the creation of alternative delivery systems for nicotine is rooted in helping people kick the smoking habit and removing the risk of lung cancer and the impact of passive smoking on those around them. The aim of the agreement is to create a more socially acceptable and less disruptive way to consume nicotine.

The agreement between Lexaria and a Big Tobacco company has the potential to be a longer-term relationship. Lexaria Bioscience will at first retain a majority interest in Lexaria Nicotine. But Lexaria's new investor has the option to acquire 100 percent ownership interest in Lexaria Nicotine commensurate with then-current fair market value. And Lexaria Bioscience has not sold any of its own equity to its partner, remaining fully independent. With favorable research results, such an outcome could set up the tobacco company a new way forward in tobacco products while providing Lexaria Bioscience with significant additional financial resources to fund growth in its hemp/CBD, pharmaceutical and other divisions.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and quicker onset of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has ten patents granted in the USA and in Australia and has filed over 50 patent applications worldwide across ten patent families. Lexaria's technology provides more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria Nicotine LLC is a United States domiciled, majority-owned subsidiary of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., focused on reduced-risk nicotine solutions www.LexariaNicotineco.com. For more information, visit the company's website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

