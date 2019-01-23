Urinary Incontinence Devices Market to Reach a Market Size of $1.9 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, published by KBV research, The Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is expected to reach a market size of $1.87 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Development of innovative urinary catheters, growing preference for surgical treatment for urinary incontinence is the factors that drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in geriatric population that normally suffers from urinary incontinence or incontinence associated with chronic conditions (kidney stones, miscarriages, paralysis, and neuromuscular injury) would be a factor that would drive the market growth.

The Conventional Vaginal Slings market dominated the Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Vaginal Slings Type in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period. The Advanced Vaginal Slings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2018 - 2024). The growth of this segment is due to growing interest of manufacturers in developing vaginal slings, with the prime focus on material advancement of vaginal slings, and growing demand for single-incision slings.

The North America market would dominate the Global Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by 2024; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. Well-established health care facilities, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and early adoption of technologically advanced products for the management of urinary incontinence are the factors driving the growth of the North American market. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.4% during (2018 - 2024).

The Stress Incontinence market dominated the Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Incontinence Type in 2017. The Overflow Incontinence market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during (2018 - 2024). The Urge Incontinence market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Medtronic Plc., Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Atlantic Therapeutics, and Zephyr Surgical Implants.

GlobalUrinary Incontinence DevicesMarket Segmentation

By Product

Vaginal Slings Conventional Vaginal Advanced Vaginal

Urinary Catheters Foley Catheters Other Urinary Catheters

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Other Devices

By Category

External Urinary Incontinence Devices

Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

By Incontinence Type

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Group

Medtronic Plc.

Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Atlantic Therapeutics

Zephyr Surgical Implants

