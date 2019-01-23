Urinary Incontinence Devices Market to Reach a Market Size of $1.9 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
According to a new report Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, published by KBV research, The Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is expected to reach a market size of $1.87 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Development of innovative urinary catheters, growing preference for surgical treatment for urinary incontinence is the factors that drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in geriatric population that normally suffers from urinary incontinence or incontinence associated with chronic conditions (kidney stones, miscarriages, paralysis, and neuromuscular injury) would be a factor that would drive the market growth.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519478/KBV_Research_Logo.jpg )
The Conventional Vaginal Slings market dominated the Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Vaginal Slings Type in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period. The Advanced Vaginal Slings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2018 - 2024). The growth of this segment is due to growing interest of manufacturers in developing vaginal slings, with the prime focus on material advancement of vaginal slings, and growing demand for single-incision slings.
Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/urinary-incontinence-device-market/
The North America market would dominate the Global Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by 2024; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. Well-established health care facilities, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and early adoption of technologically advanced products for the management of urinary incontinence are the factors driving the growth of the North American market. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.4% during (2018 - 2024).
The Stress Incontinence market dominated the Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Incontinence Type in 2017. The Overflow Incontinence market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during (2018 - 2024). The Urge Incontinence market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during (2018 - 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Medtronic Plc., Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Atlantic Therapeutics, and Zephyr Surgical Implants.
GlobalUrinary Incontinence DevicesMarket Segmentation
By Product
- Vaginal Slings
- Conventional Vaginal
- Advanced Vaginal
- Urinary Catheters
- Foley Catheters
- Other Urinary Catheters
- Electrical Stimulation Devices
- Artificial Urinary Sphincters
- Other Devices
By Category
- External Urinary Incontinence Devices
- Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices
By Incontinence Type
- Stress Incontinence
- Urge Incontinence
- Overflow Incontinence
- Functional Incontinence
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Coloplast Group
- Medtronic Plc.
- Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Atlantic Therapeutics
- Zephyr Surgical Implants
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
- Exhaustive coverage
- Highest number of market tables and figures
- Subscription based model available
- Guaranteed best price
- Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
- Ureteral Stents Market
- Hemodialysis Catheters Market
- Intermittent Catheter Market
- Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market
About Us:
Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.
Our aim is to transform and customize our services to address the fast changing business needs of our clients. With innovative methods, we seek to empower our research tools with new capabilities that would eventually bring about customer delight, as we understand that businesses evolve.
Media Contact:
Mr. Alan D'Souza
KBV Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407
New York, N.Y. 10001
United States (U.S)
Tel: +1(646)661-6066
Email: query@kbvresearch.com