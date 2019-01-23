sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Philogen Announces Collaboration With Celgene

SIENA, Italy, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Philogen S.p.A. (a privately-owned company) today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene, to discover and develop a new class of immunomodulatory therapeutics.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811555/Philogen_Logo.jpg )

"We are extremely pleased to establish a new collaboration with Celgene, a leader in the discovery and development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs," commented Dr. Duccio Neri, Philogen's CEO.

No financial details of the agreement were released.

About Philogen
Philogen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs to the site of disease using antibodies and ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and also pre-clinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zu¨rich, Switzerland. Philogen is independently owned, and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit http://www.philogen.com .


© 2019 PR Newswire