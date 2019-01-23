Windstorm Renewables (windstormrenewables.com, an Aberdeenshire-based start-up business, has scooped the £6,500 2018-19 UK Innovator Launchpad Award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005362/en/

John Mailey, Founder and CEO of Windstorm Renewables (Photo: Business Wire)

The company has developed a mini power station using innovative wind turbine technology which generates more power at a lower cost than other systems currently used.

They beat off stiff competition from fellow finalists Alterwaste (alterwaste.com) creator of an alternative to plastic made from eggshells who claimed second place and Designed forLife (sofaforlife.co.uk), developer of an innovative sofa design extending the sofa's lifetime, who claimed third place.

Founder and CEO John Mailey commented: "I and the team at Windstorm are delighted to win the recognition and the funding that this award brings, and we are confident this will help accelerate our efforts to prove our technology and get it to market.

"After investing two years working on the technology development, we now have a superb experienced team with the determination to succeed and a clear plan to get there. Our vision at Windstorm is to responsibly power our world".

As well as the £6,500 cash funding provided by the competition, Mailey claims a PR and advice package provided by the competition sponsors, and a limited-edition space jacket in keeping with the rocket launch theme of the competition!

Sponsors of this year's competition are Murgitroyd, Leyton UK, Clydesdale Yorkshire Banking Group, Dog Digital and Betabrand.

Keith Jones, Director, Patents, from founding sponsor Murgitroyd, the intellectual property attorney specialists, and who was one of the competition judges, said: "Windstorm really shone through as a great business proposition that was well thought through and we were impressed in particular by the strength of their team".

He added that the business propositions of all three finalist companies were of very high quality and that he could see that while Windstorm had edged a win, both Alterwaste and Designed forLife, also had "superb potential".

The top three companies were selected by the public in an online contest where the top ten entrants shared a 90-second video pitch.

All three finalist companies will be presented with their prizes at an award ceremony at the Dome, Edinburgh on Wed. 13th Feb.

The next Innovator Launchpad competition will launch in Autumn 2019.

About

Innovator Launchpad (facebook.com/innovatorlaunchpadis an innovation competition for UK-based pre-profit and non-profit enterprises which was created in 2017 by Murgitroyd.

Murgitroyd (murgitroyd.comis a global firm of intellectual property attorneys with UK offices in Aberdeen, Belfast, Glasgow, London, Newcastle and York. The firm specialises in helping businesses protect and maximise return on their intellectual property assets.

Leyton UK (leyton.comis Europe's leading R&D tax credit specialist. The firm has 21 offices in 10 countries and UK teams based in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Its expert teams are dedicated to maximising its clients' innovation potential by harnessing the benefits of R&D tax credits, patent box and grant funding and providing employment law services.

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group (cybg.comoffers a full range of financial products to help people and businesses grow. It has a strong personal customer base and a robust business banking capability through a UK-wide network which supports British SMEs.

Dog Digital (dogdigital.com is a global digital marketing agency which aims to further its clients' marketing advantage through expertise in data, planning, technology and creative craft. It has UK bases in Glasgow and London.

Betabrand (betabrand.com is an innovative online clothing community, based in San Francisco. It designs, manufactures and releases new products continuously, assisted by design and crowdfunding input from its supporters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005362/en/

Contacts:

Fiona McKenzie

Bid and Communications Manager, Murgitroyd

T. +44 141 307 8400

E. fiona.mckenzie@murgitroyd.com