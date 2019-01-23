Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE, Founder of The Jane Goodall Institute and United Nations Messenger of Peace, launches the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation. For nearly 60 years, Dr. Goodall has been a pioneer in the understanding of animals and the environment. She has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the harm we are inflicting on the natural world and provide solutions for protecting wildlife and its habitats, particularly forests, alleviating poverty so that local communities become partners in conservation, tackling climate change, and educating and empowering young people to become better stewards than we have been. The purpose of the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation is to ensure that Dr. Goodall's lifetime work and values continue in perpetuity for the benefit of future generations.

"What will it be like for our children in years to come if we continue with business as usual?" asks Dr. Goodall. "The Jane Goodall Institutes have made significant contributions in the fields of research, conservation and education, but there is so much more to do."

That is why, at the age of 84, Dr. Goodall continues to travel some 300 days a year around the world to inspire and challenge businesses, lawmakers, governments and in fact each one of us to heed the call to action and do their part to protect Planet Earth, our only home.

"I have launched the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation in the hope that we can create an endowment that will enable the programmes I have developed to continue, new ones to be initiated, and so that the fight for the good of the natural world will continue beyond my lifetime."

As part of a broader environmental initiative it announced today at the World Economic Forum (WEF), DocuSign Inc.-which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution-is committing $1 million to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation. The donation will come in equal parts from the DocuSign IMPACT Foundation and from CEO Dan Springer in his personal capacity.

"As a company that helps take paper out of the business process, we are honored to be among the first to support the Foundation and the vision of Dr. Goodall's work to protect the natural world and our climate," said Springer. "Our hope is that other corporate leaders here at WEF will heed the call and join us in ensuring that the world's forests are protected so they provide habitat, clean air and water, and other vital resources for future generations."

The Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation is a registered tax-exempt charity in Switzerland (CHE-143.890.969).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005515/en/

Contacts:

Audrey Im, Executive Director (audrey@janeslegacy.org)