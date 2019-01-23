Get expert insights and access to the future of software development at the world's largest gathering of DevOps and Jenkins practitioners

CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, and the Jenkins community, announced the DevOps World Jenkins World 2019 Call for Papers (CFP) is now open. DevOps practitioners and Jenkins users are encouraged to submit an abstract to speak at the conference on topics such as continuous integration/continuous delivery, cloud native development, tips and tricks for optimizing Jenkins, DevSecOps, IT automation, all things Kubernetes, open source and more.

DevOps World Jenkins World provides opportunities for attendees to learn, network and explore the future of software development through learning techniques, best practices and processes in sessions delivered by industry experts. The event, to be held this year in both the United States and Portugal, is the largest gathering of DevOps practitioners and Jenkins users in the world.

DevOps World Jenkins World content will be expanded in 2019 to offer additional sessions on topics for DevOps and continuous delivery experts looking to optimize their DevOps transformations.

In addition to Call for Papers, registration is also open with Super Early Bird pricing in effect. The cost to attend is currently $799 for San Francisco and €500 for Lisbon. This pricing is approximately a 40% discount from the Early Bird admission pricing of $1,199 (San Francisco, as of April 6) and €800 (Lisbon, as of June 2).

Sponsors to date include the following organizations in the U.S.: MacStadium, Sauce Labs, Go2Group, Harness, LogDNA, NowSecure, Perfecto, Plutora, SonarSource, CircleCI, Compuware, LaunchDarkly, Neotys, Synopsys, Twistlock, GitKraken by Axosoft, Gradle and Instana. We also welcome the following sponsors for Lisbon: Harness, Compuware, MacStadium, Snyk, SonarSource and Gradle. If you are interested in sponsoring DevOps World Jenkins World, get more information.

Conference Dates and Locations

United States :

San Francisco, CA Moscone West August 12 15, 2019

: San Francisco, CA Moscone West August 12 15, 2019 Europe :

Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon Congress Center December 2 5, 2019

Important Dates for DevOps World Jenkins World San Francisco

Registration Open: Super Early Bird Pricing of $799 in effect (until April 2)

Sponsorships Open: A variety of packages available; inquire for details

CFP Opens: January 9, 2019

CFP Closes: March 10, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST

CFP Notification: April 8 12, 2019

Agenda Announced: May 1, 2019

Important Dates for DevOps World Jenkins World Lisbon

Registration Open: Super Early Bird Pricing of €500 in effect (until June 2)

Sponsorships Open: A variety of packages available; inquire for details

CFP Opens: January 9, 2019

CFP Closes: June 9, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST

CFP Notification: July 11 19, 2019

Agenda Announced: August 19, 2019

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by building the world's first end-to-end system for automating software delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system is becoming the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. As today's clear leader in CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead this new category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery and other modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,400 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.

The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience levels. By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).

