Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) -TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (XETR: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Purple Crown Communications Corp. ("Purple Crown") of Vancouver to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company. Purple Crown will assist TransCanna in broadening its shareholder base and creating effective communication tools for communications with shareholders and potential investors.

Purple Crown has been engaged for a term of twelve months, renewable on a monthly basis thereafter on mutual agreement. Purple Crown will be paid a monthly fee of seven thousand dollars. Except for the investor relations services agreement, Purple Crown does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. Purple Crown's appointment as an investor relations consultant to TransCanna is subject to regulatory approval of applicable filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"Our goal was to align ourselves with a firm that puts shareholder communication first and can build a strong shareholder base as management focuses on building the business. We're extremely pleased to have retained Purple Crown, and we look forward to working with them and growing TransCanna together," states Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna.

About Transcanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 609-6199

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the future leasing plans of the company. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.