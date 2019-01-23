Startup Giants Plc - Business Update re. 2019 Accelerator Round

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company")

Share symbol on NEX Exchange Growth Market: SUG

UPDATE - LAUNCH OF 2019 ACCELERATOR ROUND FOR PRE- SEED CAPITAL TECH ENTREPRENEURS

Startup Giants has launched a new Accelerator Round. UK-based technology companies at the pre-seed stage can now apply for help with funding and business mentoring via the Company's page on https://startupgiants.com/start-here

Over 230 entrepreneurs applied to be considered in the Company's last accelerator rounds in 2018.

Initial applications are made by completing a 42-step questionnaire on the on-line site to determine the nature of the concept, the team behind it and the extent of knowledge of the market or market niche which the applicant claims to address.

Successful applicants at that stage then undergo an interview with the Company, after which it will decide whether these applicants qualify for the Company's intensive, six-week entrepreneurship and marketing course, for which there will be only 30 places. This course is designed to improve the busi-ness and revenue model, and determine methods of marketing. Afterwards, each surviving applicant then pitches their business to the Independent Investor Advisory Panel. Successful the applicants can receive allocations of up to £100,000 conditional funding, which is released upon timely achievement of pre-determined milestones.

Startup Giants was created to invest in pre-seed/concept stage companies with the aim of growing them to point where participants in the VC market may consider them for later-stage investment.

Jeremy Buckler, Chief Executive Officer, remarked:

"Startup Giants' objective is to identify "ground floor" opportunities for value creation and help de-velop them to the point that they become viable investment propositions for the VC marketplace. During this accelerator round, the Company will seek to add to its portfolio of such investee compa-nies."

Jeremy Buckler, Chief Executive Officer

London, 23rd January 2019

Enquiries :

Startup Giants PLC

Cherry Martin; cherry@startupgiants.com +44 20 7 157 9764

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck; +44 20 7464 4090; +971 50 856 9408; +44 750 643 4107; blackpearladvis-ers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk