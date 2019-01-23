Fenergo Enables Self-service Platform Configuration with Digital Configuration Studio

DUBLIN, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Designed to enable the rapid deployment of end to end digital customer journeys via next generation onboarding

Fenergo, a leading provider of Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, introduces Fenergo Digital Configuration Studio, a low to no-code administration suite that allows financial institutions to easily configure the Fenergo CLM solution to suit their organisational needs. Fenergo Digital Configuration Studio was designed in response to feedback from Fenergo's global regulatory and client community seeking a user-friendly administration console that can be maintained without the need for advanced programmer skills.

Financial institutions can easily configure Fenergo's out-of-the-box platform and tailor it to suit their exact technology and business environments. With the ability to oversee routine CLM configuration and deeper project-specific requirements, Fenergo Digital Configuration Studio allows business users to become self-sufficient in best practice configuration, testing, maintenance and trouble-shooting while reducing costs and overheads.

"Fenergo's community-based approach to our platform development enables us to gain a true understanding of our clients' needs. As our customers embark on digital transformation initiatives, there is a growing requirement to democratize technology and the no code Digital Configuration Studio was developed to meet that need. By putting configuration of our platform into the hands of the business user, our clients can benefit from a smarter, faster implementation," said Marc Murphy, CEO of Fenergo.

Key features of Fenergo Digital Configuration Studio include:

Import and export of function modules

Graphical user interface (no need for developer tooling or skills)

Schematic and hierarchical views of solution modules

Linked, interactive modules for an intuitive user experience

Instant testing and analysis of changes

Web-based utility for rules management

Self-service troubleshooting

"We want our clients to be as agile as possible. Digital Configuration Studio enables this while ultimately helping them achieve their goal to digitalise the end-customer onboarding experience and reduce time to revenue," continued Marc.

Fenergo Digital Configuration Studio includes a data model, user interface, workflow, rules and localisation modules.

To download the Digital Configuration Studio brochure visit http://bit.ly/2ANEWpz and to join the webinar visit https://go.fenergo.com/config-studio-webinar.html

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and digital customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.

Fenergo's community-based approach to product development allows clients to collaborate on solution design on a global scale. Its rules-driven solution ensures compliance with multiple global and local regulatory frameworks including AML, KYC, Tax (CRS, FATCA, 871M), OTC Derivatives (EMIR, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, Margin Requirements) and data privacy rules (GDPR). It supports the collection, centralization and sharing of client and counterparty data and documentation across the institution and deploys an API-first approach to advanced integration with a host of external KYC, AML and entity data providers, KYC and industry utilities. The solution is underpinned by next generation Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Process Automation and Machine Learning technologies, using advanced OCR and NLP capabilities to extract information, expedite compliance and improve operational efficiencies.