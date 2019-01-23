Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group, (Paris:EUCAR) a key player in the field of mobility in Europe, today announced the signature of a partnership between its Mobility Lab and Plug And Play, a long-standing incubator with roots in Silicon Valley.

Europcar Mobility Group thus intends to leverage the Plug And Play Smart Cities platform to identify the mobility solutions of tomorrow, while supporting start-ups participating in the Smart Cities program.

The initial program dedicated to Smart Cities on the Plug And Play platform is slated to be launched in Q1 2019. This three-month program aims to establish links between innovative start-ups working in the fields of mobility, IoT, construction and real estate, and corporate partners looking to develop new services for their clients. The "Pitch Day" will take place on February 13, with 30 start-ups presenting their projects in the hope of being selected for the acceleration phase.

Nicolas Bailleux, who recently joined Europcar Mobility Group as Head of the Mobility Lab, will oversee the partnership.

Nicolas Bailleux has more than 15 years of experience in the fields of digital technologies and e-commerce, having worked with international companies in France, Ireland and the UK. In particular, he held various management positions at eBay, and served as Chief Marketplace Officer for Videdressing.com. He began his career as a consultant at Roland Berger.

At Europcar Mobility Group, Nicolas Bailleux is responsible for developing a variety of initiatives and innovation projects in support of the Group's transformation strategy. The Mobility Lab*, which was created in 2014, was a catalyst for the Group's transformation: from a single-brand, pure-play company specializing in vehicle rental to a "mobility service company" offering a wide range of mobility services and solutions. The goal today is to continue and intensify the Mobility Lab's contribution to the Group's various Business Units, both concerning its traditional vehicle-rental business and in the field of new mobilities. The partnership with Plug Play is among the very first initiatives in this regard.

"Plug And Play's internationally recognized expertise and compelling global dimension make it a natural partner for Europcar Mobility Group. This partnership is perfectly in tune with our ambitions for the Group, and especially for our Mobility Lab. Plug And Play Smart Cities will help us identify suitable start-ups all over the world. As such, we will be able to draw inspiration from their practices while guiding their development, and perhaps even incorporating them into our ecosystem," said Nicolas Bailleux.

"We are very proud of having Europcar Mobility Group join our innovation platform. The mobility industry is going through an incredible transformation as the journeys of passengers are being radically changed by shifting urban environments. Together with Europcar Mobility Group, we can lead innovation in mobility, bridging Europe, the US and China: right here in Paris!", said Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug And Play.

*Europcar Mobility Group created its Mobility Lab in 2014 to study mobility usages and markets, investigate new mobility solutions and explore opportunities with mobility actors worldwide. As such, the Mobility Lab is an ideas incubator for the Group's new products and services, supporting internal developments as well as securing minority and majority stakes in external structures. Since its creation, the Mobility Lab of the Group analyzed more than 20 concepts, with 15 projects started, having so far fully delivered 6 projects thus enriching the portfolio of brands and services offering of the Group.

The Mobility Lab is based in Paris, at Europcar Mobility Group's new headquarters, 13 ter Boulevard Berthier, Paris 17ème.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play Tech Center, a combined venture fund, innovation platform, startup accelerator, and corporate innovation consultancy, is the world's leading platform for fostering Innovation and arranging investment in tech startups. Forging links between startups and major corporations, Plug and Play Tech Center invests in more than 200 startups every year. Since it was set up in 2006, Plug and Play Tech Center has expanded its acceleration programs to 28 locations in 11 countries all over the world. With more than 220 partnering companies and 6,000 startups involved, Plug and Play Tech Center has created a dynamic tech ecosystem in a large number of cities. A landmark year for Plug and Play, 2017 saw the launch of 16 new programs across the world, 426 startups accelerated in Sunnyvale, California, and the completion of 162 investment deals in the United States and 100 investment deals outside the US.

