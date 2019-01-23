sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,70 Euro		-0,04
-0,84 %
WKN: A2N455 ISIN: CA4283041099 Ticker-Symbol: 74H 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXO CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,563
4,638
18:51
4,56
4,63
18:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXO CORP
HEXO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEXO CORP4,70-0,84 %