Cerenis Therapeutics (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology, today announces its financial agenda for 2019.

Events Date* Cash position as of December 31, 2018 January 24, 2019 2018 Annual Results and update on activity January 24, 2019 Cash position and revenue for Q1 2019 April 18, 2019 Cash position and revenue for Q2 2019 July 25, 2019 2019 Half Year Results September 10, 2019 Cash position and revenue for Q3 2019 October 24, 2019

*Indicative dates which may be subject to change. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

About CERENIS

Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies. CERENIS' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

