Regulatory News:
Cerenis Therapeutics (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology, today announces its financial agenda for 2019.
|Events
|Date*
|
|January 24, 2019
|
|January 24, 2019
|
|April 18, 2019
|
|July 25, 2019
|
|September 10, 2019
|
|October 24, 2019
*Indicative dates which may be subject to change. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.
About CERENIS
Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies. CERENIS' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005651/en/
Contacts:
Cerenis
Cyrille Tupin
Deputy CEO
info@cerenis.com
+33 (0)5 62 24 09 49
NewCap
Investors relations
Emmanuel Huynh Louis-Victor Delouvrier
cerenis@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
NewCap
Media relations
Nicolas Merigeau
cerenis@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98