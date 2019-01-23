HighJump Achieves Acumatica-Certified Status to Empower Supply Chain of the Future for SMBs

Recognition showcases commitment to digital transformation of warehousing and logistics for small-to-medium-sized businesses worldwide

HOUSTON and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces its status as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). Building on HighJump's existing strategic partnership with the leading cloud-based ERP, the certification exemplifies HighJump's dedication and continued evolution to empower companies of all sizes with the connected, automated supply chain of the future.

Delivery speed, choice, adaptability and purchasing convenience are rapidly increasing supply chain complexity. This is particularly challenging for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in light of tight resources and competitive pressures. Seamlessly integrating the capabilities of the HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) in the cloud with Acumatica ERP turns these challenges into opportunities.

HighJump's end-to-end distribution suite coupled with Acumatica ERP provides the functionality and agility to simplify and enhance any supply chain today and in the future. Be it built-in shipping, retail compliance or enabling next-generation technologies such as advanced data analytics or voice, HighJump extends the power of Acumatica. Each solution also leverages the cloud, providing a secure environment to access critical business information anytime, anywhere, on any device. The result is real-time visibility and flexibility to streamline operations, empowering SMBs with scalability, lower costs, higher productivity and overall efficiency.

"Staying ahead means selecting a technology partner with a proven record of success - HighJump and Acumatica fits the bill," said Sudha Chandrasekharan, vice president of product services, HighJump. "By melding HighJump's supply chain solutions with innovative technologies like Acumatica and the cloud, we're preparing distributors, ecommerce companies, multichannel retailers and beyond to meet demands now and tomorrow."

"Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We're proud to recognize HighJump as an Acumatica-Certified application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."

To become an ACA, HighJump demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases. HighJump has been an Acumatica partner since January 2018.

HighJump's ACA title follows a series of innovative moves from the company. This includes the launch of HighJump Now, HighJump's initiative to empower supply chains worldwide with the cloud.

To learn more about the Acumatica-Certified HighJump WMS, visit booth #231 at the Acumatica Summit, January 27- February 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Further details are here.

Current and prospective customers can also learn more at HighJump's annual user conference, Elevate, March 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Register here.

