GTL Inmate Communication System Deployed for the Corrective Services of New South Wales, Australia

Collaboration with Ericom and Telstra led to implementation of GTL's platform as first phase of New South Wales's offender digital strategy

RESTON, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced that its reliable, world-class inmate telephone system was implemented in Australia to enable better and more frequent communication between inmates and their loved ones.

New South Wales is the most populated state in Australia and represents 33% of Australia's total gross domestic product (GDP). After a rigorous procurement process and an evaluation of seven vendors, Corrective Services New South Wales (CSNSW) awarded a contract to Telstra, along with Ericom and GTL as its suppliers, which CSNSW Commissioner Peter Severin praised for the recent deployment of a new offender telephone system in the state's 39 prisons. This is the first phase of CSNSW's offender digital strategy (ODS).

The combined knowledge and expertise of the companies moves CSNSW towards a goal of digitizing its systems. Telstra understands the needs of the sector as the largest communication service provider in the country; Ericom offers expert systems integration as well as local knowledge delivering solutions; and GTL provides an expert and adaptable technology platform that offers 99.99% uptime.

"GTL's proven collaborative model was used to work with Telstra and Ericom to expand into Australia," said Gad Tobaly, President, GTL International. "We approach collaboration with our partners and our customers in a way that benefits all parties-facilities, inmates, and friends and family. As an innovation leader, GTL is delighted to contribute to CSNSW's end-to-end vision of digital transformation. The implementation of the telephone system anchors the entire project and uses technology to provide stronger community and social outcomes."

"It is a pleasure to work with such a valued partner as GTL," said Kyle Page, General Manager, Ericom. "The three-company collaboration between Telstra, Ericom, and GTL served CSNSW very well. It continues to grow and strengthen as we proceed through the next phases of the CSNSW project and other initiatives with corrections agencies throughout the Australasia region."

GTL is committed to contributing experience, expertise, and thought leadership across the global corrections community. To learn more about GTL's technology offerings, contact GTL today.

