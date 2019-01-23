CipherLoc Corporation: CipherLoc Paper Wins Best in Track at IEEE CCWC 2019

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure data protection technology, today announced its IEEE Computing and Communication Workshop and Conference (CCWC) 2019 paper was recognized as 'Best in Track' at the conference. The paper was presented in conjunction with Northern Arizona University (NAU).

'We are honored to have been selected as 'Best in Track' for our paper presented in conjunction with Northern Arizona University. Only 180 papers were accepted out of more than 620 submitted, attesting to the premier nature of the CCWC forum. More specifically, our paper combined academia and industry in a cooperative effort to show revolutionary research to advance both the scientific understanding and application of theory to practical problems while advancing the state of the art in cryptography and cybersecurity. This honor represents a clear recognition that the research is important and needs to be shared with practitioners in the field,' said Dr. Albert Carlson, Chief Scientist at CipherLoc Corporation.

'This is an exciting affirmation of CipherLoc's game-changing polymorphic encryption platform,' said Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Operating Officer at CipherLoc. 'We see increasing recognition that our platform is uniquely capable in stopping the growing threat represented by quantum computing across multiple industries and end markets. CipherLoc has undergone extensive testing and validation to document the unparalleled security and performance our polymorphic technology represents. We look forward to moving ahead with applications for government, commercial and enterprise needs.'

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the leading professional association for the advancement of technology. With more than 400,000 members in more than 160 countries, IEEE is the world's largest technical professional society.

The IEEE Computing and Communication Workshop and Conference (CCWC) brings together scholars and corporate technology scientists from different disciplinary backgrounds to emphasize dissemination of ongoing research in the fields of in computing and communication. The conference includes a peer-reviewed program of technical sessions, special sessions, business application sessions, tutorials, and demonstration sessions.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

