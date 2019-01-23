Noveto and World's Largest Automotive Interiors Supplier Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Announce Joint Alliance

Alliance will bring Noveto's Smart Audio technology to Yanfeng Automotive Interiors' customer throughout Europe and China

BAL HARBOUR, Florida, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noveto Systems, which has successfully developed the world's first "dynamic focused sound" audio system, announced today a joint alliance agreement with Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI). Both companies have agreed to jointly develop and commercialize products integrating Noveto Smart Audio Technology with YFAI's technology for commercial supply to automotive OEMs throughout Europe and China.

Unlike traditional directional sound technology, Noveto's Smart Audio technology delivers true stereo and 3D sound to an individual's ears without the need for headphones or traditional speakers. Also unlike traditional directional sound technology, Noveto's Smart Audio technology works seamlessly within confined spaces which makes it an ideal solution for use within automobiles.

The two companies are planning to demonstrate this technology to YFAI customers and media in a concept interior based on a full autonomous rideshare concept called the XiM20, beginning January 23rd at Plug and Play in Sunnyvale, California.

"YFAI has a history of being the first to bring revolutionary technologies to market within the automotive category. This, combined with their global reach and massive market size, makes them the ideal partner to help bring the future of audio to the automobile," said Brian Wallace, CEO of Noveto.

"As the global leader in automotive interiors, we are creating the revolution of future automobile interior design by radically pushing boundaries," said Han Hendriks, CTO at YFAI. "Noveto's breakthrough technology, which must be heard to be believed, exemplifies this innovative spirit and will categorically set us apart from others in the industry."

Noveto is engaged in the selling and marketing of Noveto Smart Audio, the world's first "dynamic focused sound" technology that delivers true stereo and 3D sound to a user's ears without the need for headphones or traditional speakers. The result is a uniquely personal sound experience unlike anything on the market today.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 20 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. For more information, please visit www.YFAI.com.

