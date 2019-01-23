sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,55 Euro		+0,05
+0,09 %
WKN: A14VPK ISIN: US87918A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 4LL 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELADOC HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELADOC HEALTH INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,43
53,22
22:02
52,46
53,23
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELADOC HEALTH INC
TELADOC HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELADOC HEALTH INC53,55+0,09 %