EVITRADE Health Systems Corp: EVITRADE Announces Mutual Termination of Previously Contemplated Transaction with Cantech Molecular Research Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company" or "Evitrade") hereby announces that effective January 22, 2019 it has mutually terminated the previously announced contemplated transaction and underlying agreement with Cantech Molecular Research Inc. ("Cantech").

Management of Evitrade believe that the contemplated transaction was no longer in line with the business and commercialization strategies of the Company leading to the mutual termination of the same by the parties.

About EVITRADE Health (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF)

EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (formerly Auxellence Health Corp.), is a Technology company specializing in the Life Sciences sector looking to deliver effective health solutions with a higher degree of predictability and consistency. The Company is focused in four main areas, Autonomous Medical Care, Molecular Biology, Nutraceutical Solutions and Genetic Selection. Through its Focus on Autonomous Medical Care, the Company offers a physiologically interactive computing platform that integrates medical devices and artificial intelligence applications into a fully automated, personal health management system for hypertension, arrhythmia, diabetes, and obesity.

