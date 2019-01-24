Spearheaded by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) on January 28, 2007, this day has become a signature event, addressing recurring and emerging IT issues, such as data breaches and cyber attacks. This year's theme is "Respecting Privacy, Safeguarding Data and Enabling Trust".

Data Privacy Day highlights the importance of organizations taking initiative when it comes to data privacy and data protection. More than 1.4 billion company records, including financial records and customer information, were exposed as a result of 668 breach incidents in the first quarter of 2018. In 2017, there were 1,442 breach incidents, exposing 3.4 billion records.1 As businesses become increasingly reliant on data and technology, cybersecurity will remain crucial over the coming years. By drawing attention to these incidents, Data Privacy Day prompts companies to consider data-related standards and certification. Moreover, new regulations on data protection, such as the GDPR, are emerging across the world and expose companies to new legal and financial risks.

How We Can Help

We offer the following digital solutions:

Various regulatory certifications (ISO/IEC 27001, cloud service certification, ISO 15408, ISO 22301, IEC 62443, SAE J306, eGRC, PCI DSS and others)

The first comprehensive Data Protection Certification to ensure GDPR compliance, via our partnership with EuroPrivacy (https://www.europrivacy.com/en)

GDPRonline (https://gdpr.sgs.com/s/?language=en_US), an online digital assessment tool that guides you along your GDPR compliance journey, identifying gaps and providing you with a customized action plain

Jeffrey McDonald, EVP Certification and Business Enhancement, SGS, states, "Given the recent high profile data breaches and increased concerns about the protection of personal information, SGS sees advocacy as a responsibility that we should take seriously. We have taken initiatives in supporting this cause in the past, and the value of these initiatives to our stakeholders remains evident today. We firmly believe that data privacy should be instilled in every organization's culture; hence, the continual efforts we make to raise awareness."

For more information, please contact:

Anna Amato

Sr. Global Marketing Manager

Certification and Business Enhancement

t: +201 448 0377

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

1 Data Breach Statistics Q1 2018: Disclosure Times Remain High as Total Numbers Fall (https://securityintelligence.com/news/data-breach-statistics-q1-2018-disclosure-times-remain-high-as-total-numbers-fall/)