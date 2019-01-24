BELIMO Holding AG / Belimo successfully drives growth strategy . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Belimo Group continued its successful growth path and further strengthened its market position. Sales grew significantly in all market regions.
In Swiss francs, net sales rose by 10.8 percent to CHF 642.4 million. In currency-adjusted terms, this equals to an overall growth of 9.6 percent. Adjusted for currencies, sales in the Europe market region grew by 9.5, in the Americas by 8.4 and in Asia Pacific by 13.8 percent. Air and water applications increased by 9.4 percent and 9.8 percent respectively in local currencies.
Net sales by market regions
|in CHF 1,000
|2018
|%
|Growth
in local
currencies
in %
|2017
|%
|Europe
|317,200
|49
|9.5
|280,834
|48
|Americas
|242,885
|38
|8.4
|226,460
|39
|Asia Pacific
|82,283
|13
|13.8
|72,559
|13
|Group
|642,368
|100
|9.6
|579,853
|100
Net sales by applications
|in CHF 1,000
|2018
|%
|Growth
in local
currencies
in %
|2017
|%
|Air
|365,442
|57
|9.4
|329,602
|57
|Water
|276,926
|43
|9.8
|250,251
|43
|Total
|642,368
|100
|9.6
|579,853
|100
Detailed information about the reporting year 2018 will be disclosed at the Media and Financial Analysts Conference on March 11, 2019.
The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com (http://bit.ly/2QTLdp5).
The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).
|Contact
|Markus Schürch, CFO
|Tel. +41 43 843 62 32
|Agenda
|Publication of Annual Report 2018/
|Media and Financial Analysts Conference
|March 11, 2019
|Annual General Meeting 2019
|April 1, 2019
