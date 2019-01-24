BELIMO Holding AG / Belimo successfully drives growth strategy . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Belimo Group continued its successful growth path and further strengthened its market position. Sales grew significantly in all market regions.

In Swiss francs, net sales rose by 10.8 percent to CHF 642.4 million. In currency-adjusted terms, this equals to an overall growth of 9.6 percent. Adjusted for currencies, sales in the Europe market region grew by 9.5, in the Americas by 8.4 and in Asia Pacific by 13.8 percent. Air and water applications increased by 9.4 percent and 9.8 percent respectively in local currencies.

Net sales by market regions

in CHF 1,000 2018 % Growth

in local

currencies

in % 2017 % Europe 317,200 49 9.5 280,834 48 Americas 242,885 38 8.4 226,460 39 Asia Pacific 82,283 13 13.8 72,559 13 Group 642,368 100 9.6 579,853 100

Net sales by applications

in CHF 1,000 2018 % Growth

in local

currencies

in % 2017 % Air 365,442 57 9.4 329,602 57 Water 276,926 43 9.8 250,251 43 Total 642,368 100 9.6 579,853 100

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com (http://bit.ly/2QTLdp5).

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Contact



Markus Schürch, CFO Tel. +41 43 843 62 32 Agenda Publication of Annual Report 2018/ Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 11, 2019 Annual General Meeting 2019 April 1, 2019

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/100133/R/2232131/877729.pdf)

