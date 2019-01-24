Kemira Oyj: Top quartile disclosure for Kemira in 2018 CDP rankings

Kemira Oyj

Press Release

January 24, 2019 at 9 am (CET+1)

Top quartile disclosure for Kemira in 2018 CDP rankings



Kemira received a B score in CDP's 2018 rankings. This puts Kemira in the top quartile of the chemicals sector companies requested to disclose to CDP, reflecting the company's continued commitment to transparency, increasing energy efficiency and sourcing renewable energy for our operations.



This most recent CDP disclosure round saw an increase of 11% in companies participating, taking the total to over 7,000 companies of which 97 were from the chemicals sector. "The steady growth in disclosure - now representing over 50% of global market capitalization - is welcomed by Kemira since it allows us to have a true benchmark of our performance", said Tuula Paajanen, Director of Corporate Responsibility.



Kemira's score was higher than the chemical sector average of C, and higher than the European regional average of B-. This 2018 result shows that Kemira is on the right track, balancing sustainability with profitability. The score also aligns well with Kemira's focus on products that help customers do more with less - less raw materials, water and energy.



To stay ahead of the competition and respond to the need for ambitious climate action, the chemicals sector as a whole will need to do more across its own footprint. "Kemira is well positioned to play a key role in global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in our own operations, but especially in helping our customers through our innovative products and expertise that increase resource efficiency", emphasized Tero Huovinen, SVP, Communications and Corporate Responsibility.



The results were published January 22, 2019, read more:www.cdp.net/en/scores (http://www.cdp.net/en/scores%20)



Read more about Kemira's environmental performance and disclosure: www.kemira.com/investors (http://www.kemira.com/investors)



