Musical tribute to the 50 year Anniversary of Apollo Missions Announced

This year, WEF was treated to a rare panel discussion bridging the fields of astronomy and music. Global CEOs and international media had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Brian May, Jean-Michel Jarre and Dr. Garik Israelian discuss STARMUS and the special connection between science and music. Flanked by a panel of renowned scientists, astronauts, and Nobel laureates, Jean-Michel Jarre introduced his groundbreaking tribute to the Apollo Missions for their 50th Anniversary.

WEF panel for STARMUS, Michel Mayor, Jean-Michel Jarre, Garik Israelian, and moderator Marco Larsen engage with the Davos audience. Photo by: Andres Eggenberger

The esteemed panel included Swiss Astronaut Claude Nicollier, Garik Israelian, Brian May, and Michel Mayor. (Special thanks to the support from Kaspersky Labs and to the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication sponsor, Omega.)

The event drew many of the world's CEOs and music fans in Davos for The World Economic Forum eager to hear about the new musical tribute to the 50 Year Anniversary of Apollo Missions by Jean-Michel Jarre.

"For the first time, the use of 'star sounds' library developed by Dr. Garik Israelian will be incorporated into composed music. While it's a relatively unknown phenomenon, it is no doubt real. I'm excited to include the actual sounds of planets and stars in this groundbreaking ode to the Apollo Missions." Jean-Michel Jarre.

ABOUT STARMUS V:

Fans from around the globe will descend on Zurich, Switzerland from June 24-29, 2019, to celebrate STARMUS V the world's most notable science and art festival. This year promises to be the most important program to date, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, one of science's most important milestones. STARMUS V will also host a special ceremony announcing the 2019 Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication winners, supported by Omega and Kaspersky Labs.

Jean-Michel Jarre will headline a concert with "star sounds" never before heard here on earth. In addition to astronaut Michael Collins joining as the keynote, STARMUS V will host a remarkable line-up of presenters hand-selected by the STARMUS board (Stephen Hawking posthumous,May-Brit Moser, Elizabeth Blackburn, Linda Buck,Brian May, Peter Gabriel, Richard Dawkins, Alexei Leonov, Jill Tarter, Robert Williams, David Eicher, Emmanuelle Charpentier and founder, Garik Israelian). The 2019 festival STARMUS V will also feature seven of the original Apollo Mission crew, science legend and champion Bill Nye along with rock stars Brian May, Brian Eno, Steve Vai, andRick Wakeman.

And as a special homage to the Apollo Missions and those who made them possible, Hans Zimmer will be performing a very special concert "Once Upon a Time on The Moon."

According to Garik Israelian, STARMUS founder, the 2019 festival has been designed to ask tough questions about our place in the universe at a pivotal point in human history: "The importance of STARMUS V cannot be understated. At a time when the world retreats to isolationism, collaboration is needed to strategically present the ideas, evidence, and challenges we collectively face and uniquely confront. We believe the biggest and best achievements of the human race are a result of that scientific collaboration."

STARMUS V will welcome 12 Nobel laureates to the stage, as well as luminaries from the worlds of art and music, for six days of discussion, debate, and engagement across the sciences, from microbiology and biochemistry to astrophysics and neuroscience. The 2019 programme will bring together some of the most intelligent, creative, and artistic people on the planet.

Other speakers include Sir Martin Rees, Brian Cox, Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Helen Sharman.

Tickets are now officially on sale and can be purchased at www.starmus.com.

STARMUS V HONORED PARTNERS

OMEGA and The Stephen Hawking Medal:

OMEGA is a prestigious Swiss watchmaker and member of the Swatch Group Ltd. Since 1848, the brand has been synonymous with excellence, innovation, and precision, as well as a pioneering spirit, demonstrated by its achievements in sports timekeeping, the oceans, and space. In fact, since 1965, the OMEGA Speedmaster has been worn on each of NASA's manned missions including all six moon landings.

Kaspersky Lab:

Kaspersky Lab is a global cybersecurity company, which has been operating in the market for 21 years. Kaspersky Lab's deep threat intelligence and security expertise are constantly transforming into next-generation security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

