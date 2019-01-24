IGEL adds Teradici PCoIP Software Client for Linux to family of thin clients

Teradici, the creator of industry-leading PCoIP technology and Cloud Access Software, today announced a new relationship with IGEL, a world leader in software-defined endpoint optimization and control for the secure enterprise, to extend PCoIP Software Client for Linux to the IGEL family of thin clients. For the first time ever, IGEL thin client users will be able to connect to Teradici Cloud Access Software and to Amazon WorkSpaces, a cloud desktop service that uses PCoIP protocol technology. With Teradici Cloud Access, IGEL customers will be able to connect to virtual workstations on any private, public, or hybrid cloud and visualize remotely hosted applications with the security and performance benefits of PCoIP technology.

"IGEL is delighted to be teaming with Teradici to provide support for our mutual customers who are accessing Amazon WorkSpaces or Teradici Cloud Access via the PCoIP Software Client for Linux," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Together, we are able to offer a secure and simple to manage solution for accessing remote workloads, through the Linux-based IGEL OS."

IGEL customers leveraging the latest endpoint solution and Cloud Access Software will enjoy greater flexibility and choice with access to Windows or Linux hosts on any private or public cloud including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Remote or mobile users can enjoy the same choices with a Cloud Access subscription and the IGEL UD Pocket, a portable universal desktop thin client that extends the functionality of existing hardware to connect to cloud resources.

"This collaboration paves the way for IGEL customers to access the latest PCoIP virtualization solutions, including Cloud Access Software," said David Smith, CEO of Teradici. "We are thrilled to welcome IGEL to our partner ecosystem and we're excited to collaborate on compelling solutions for IGEL customers."

Teradici PCoIP solutions are used across financial services, government, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, and manufacturing industries to securely visualize applications in a wide variety of use cases. A Teradici customer in the financial services industry has moved applications to the cloud, to ensure its investment professionals can count on fast, reliable desktop performance to manage relationships, identify trends and opportunities, and even stream TV for breaking news that could affect the market.

As a benefit of the new relationship, IGEL customers will be able to purchase Teradici Desktop Access, Cloud Access, and Cloud Access Plus subscriptions directly from IGEL or an IGEL channel partner.

IGEL will demonstrate the new endpoint solution connecting to Teradici Cloud Access Software and Amazon WorkSpaces at IGEL Disrupt EUC Munich this week and at IGEL Disrupt EUC Silicon Valley Feb 5-7, 2019.

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software, the leading solution for a cloud-ready future. The company, founded in 2004 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia outside of Vancouver, is focused on its core mission of seamless delivery of workstations and applications for end-users.

Teradici PCoIP technology is the most secure remoting technology in the marketplace, enabling visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici Cloud Access Software, built on PCoIP technology, enables enterprises to securely leverage public cloud GPU instances to confidently lift and shift the most graphics-intensive Windows or Linux applications to the public cloud, avoiding costly rewrites.

The company's technology is deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers from around the world. Teradici also partners with leading cloud providers to continue delivering the best user experience and enabling our customers' the ability to scale to millions of users. For more information about Teradici, please visit www.teradici.com.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket (UDP) and Universal Management Suite (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005230/en/

Contacts:

Carmen Mantalas

Blanc Otus for Teradici

carmen.mantalas@blandandotus.com

Suzanne Collier

Suzanne Collier Public Relations for IGEL

suzanne@collierpr.com