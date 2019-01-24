Calero and Crown Commercial Service Officially Launch the RM3802 Technology Expense Management Framework

Calero Solution is now exclusively available to the UK public sector

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and managed services, and Crown Commercial Service (CCS) announced that the RM3802 Technology Expense Management (TEM) framework is officially launched and now available to UK public sector organisations. Calero was selected as the sole supplier of the framework by CCS. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

Effective today, Calero begins selling its Technology Expense Management (TEM) solution and services to the UK central government and the wider public sector. The objective is to help public sector organisations better manage their telecom assets and usage in order to cut costs and realise savings. This endeavor supports CCS's objective to help central government to reduce telecom spending by 20 percent (£50m) over three to four years; for the wider public sector similar levels of savings are expected to be made.

"Calero is very proud to begin working with CCS as we utilise our TEM solution to help the UK public sector meet its cost savings objectives," said Joe Pajer, CEO and President of Calero. "What this means for UK public sector organisations, is that over time, they will benefit from improved efficiency, visibility and control of their IT and telecoms environment."

Calero is working closely with CCS throughout the framework term to ensure complete customer satisfaction. Calero's TEM solution is delivered through the secure Microsoft Azure Cloud environment; furthermore, the solution's Cyber Essentials Plus certification will give customers peace of mind that the security of their data is protected.

"CCS is very pleased to begin working with Calero on this important initiative," said Deborah Mylett, Category Lead for Technology Asset Management, Crown Commercial Service. "Calero has undergone a rigorous tender process to win its place as single supplier on our framework. CCS believes that it is possible to reduce public sector spend through the application of TEM methodologies and Calero will be able to play a key part in helping public sector customers to achieve cost savings."

Leveraging their ISO 9001 accreditation, Mason Advisory will provide quality assurance, bringing a wealth of experience in delivering telecom consultancy throughout the Public Sector.

ABOUT CALERO

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organisations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Technology Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

ABOUT RIVERSIDE PARTNERS

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

ABOUT CROWN COMMERCIAL SERVICE (CCS)

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, providing commercial and procurement expertise and services to the public sector. To find out more about CCS, visit www.gov.uk/ccs , follow on Twitter @gov_procurement and on LinkedIn.

CCS is the UK's largest procurement organisation. Using their commercial expertise to help buyers in central government and across the public and third sectors to purchase everything from locum doctors and laptops to police cars and electricity. The collective purchasing power of public sector customers, plus CCS's procurement knowledge, results in compelling commercial frameworks that save time and money and deliver value to taxpayers.

ABOUT MASON ADVISORY

Mason Advisory is an independent IT consultancy that does things differently. We offer experts in IT who match technology know-how with commercial and business sense. IT leadership and their teams work with us to solve complex business challenges through intelligent use of IT resources. Our experienced consultants quickly add value to businesses, while also ensuring that client teams receive the help they need to drive sustainable change for themselves - learn more at www.masonadvisory.com.

