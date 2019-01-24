FLSmidth signs contract for large cement plant in Ethiopia

Company Announcement No. 1-2019, Copenhagen

Earlier today, FLSmidth signed a contract for a greenfield cement plant with Abay Industrial Development Share Company. The plant will be located near the city of Dejen in Ethiopia. The contract is valued at around EUR 100 million.

The order includes design and engineering, full equipment supply, automation systems, installation and commissioning as well as training and extended supervision. Completion of the order is expected during the second quarter of 2022, and once fully operational the plant will have a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day.

The dialogue between FLSmidth and Abay Industrial Development S.C. began in November 2017 and has now led to the present order for one of the most modern cement plants on the African continent.

"This greenfield plant will be utilising the most modern and energy-efficient equipment with the lowest possible environmental impact. I am also very pleased that with training and supervision included in the contract, we will help create 300 jobs in this region - as well as a source of cement for continuing regional development. This contract once again underlines our position as the preferred supplier of sustainable and productivity-enhancing solutions to the global cement industry," said Jan Kjaersgaard, President, Cement, FLSmidth.

Among other conditions, the contract is subject to FLSmidth receiving the agreed down payment. Until all conditions have been met and the contract becomes effective, it will not be recognised in the order intake. A separate company announcement will be issued when the contract becomes effective.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risk and uncertainty.

