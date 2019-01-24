Only four days after receiving approval from the European Commission, the French government has announced a tender for 200 MW of ground-mounted solar and a further 100 MW of rooftops at Fessenheim. The government is considering raising a 30 MW size limit for PV projects on degraded land."The launch of this tender is the sign of the commitment of the government [to] the conversion of the territory of Fessenheim, with the communities. It will develop local electricity production from renewable energies and launch the photovoltaic industry in Haut-Rhin." That announcement, relating to a tender for ...

