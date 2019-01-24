TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program 2018



TOKYO, Jan 24, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda has been supporting activities of the TOMODACHI Initiative led by the U.S.-Japan Council (Japan) and, starting today, applications are being accepted from students interested in participating in the second annual TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program.TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program was established in 2018, building on the TOMODACHI Honda Cultural Exchange Program conducted from 2014 to 2016, where participants were selected from among high school students from the Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake.Developed based on Honda's corporate slogan, "The Power of Dreams," this program provides experiential learning opportunities, including pre- and post-travel sessions, where participating Japanese students, the next-generation of leaders, will be exposed to people who have been taking on challenges driven by their dreams. In addition, they will experience various corporate activities so that participants can grow as next-generation leaders who have a global viewpoint and an ability to realize their own dreams. With an expanded target that includes high school students and 5-year junior technical college (Kosen) students from any part of Japan, this program will be conducted over a three-year period from 2018 to 2020.For the 2019 program, participants will spend approximately two weeks in the U.S. mainly in Torrance, California and Marysville, Ohio, the location of the U.S. headquarters and production operations of Honda, respectively. During the stay, participants will be exposed to U.S. society and culture through various activities including interaction with local high school students and homestay, which will enhance the deepening of mutual understanding between Japan and the U.S.About the TOMODACHI InitiativeThe TOMODACHI Initiative is a public-private partnership between the U.S.-Japan Council and the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and supported by the Government of Japan. Born out of support for Japan's recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake, TOMODACHI invests in the next generation of Japanese and American leaders through educational and cultural exchanges as well as leadership programs. The Initiative seeks to foster a "TOMODACHI Generation" of young American and Japanese leaders who are committed to and engaged in strengthening U.S.-Japan relations, appreciate each other's countries and cultures, and possess the global skills and mindsets needed to contribute to and thrive in a more cooperative, prosperous, and secure world.TOMODACHI Initiative website: http://usjapantomodachi.org/About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.