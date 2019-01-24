Edison Investment Research - Technology - StatPro Group: StatPro's FY18 EBITDA was slightly ahead of our expectations, while revenues came in lower than expected. The resulting margin gain reflects management's determination to improve profitability levels. As we have pointed out previously, margins stand to benefit from the group's increasing scale and costs dropping out as the group's software platforms are streamlined over the next few years. In our view, the shares continue to look attractive, given the group's c £56m recurring revenue book and the declining rating (c 15x FY19e), especially in light of the active M&A backdrop in the financial software sector.ISIN: GB0006300213

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...