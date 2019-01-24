sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,32 Euro		-0,08
-5,71 %
WKN: 811377 ISIN: GB0006300213 Ticker-Symbol: SMD 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STATPRO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STATPRO GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STATPRO GROUP PLC
STATPRO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STATPRO GROUP PLC1,32-5,71 %