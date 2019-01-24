Investis Digital Announces Opening of Dublin Office

New Location to Support Accelerated Growth in EMEA

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital (https://www.investisdigital.com), a leading digital communications company, today announced its expansion into Ireland with the official launch of a Dublin office. This new office, which expands the company's footprint across EMEA, will be led by Sales Director Niamh Tallon, who recently relocated back to Dublin after working with the company in London for the last four years. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to provide integrated, end-to-end communication solutions for its rapidly growing roster of clients in Ireland.

"Investis Digital already has a strong foothold in Ireland, helping a number of key clients in the country innovate and evolve their digital capabilities," said Tallon. "The opening of a Dublin office now cements our presence here in Ireland. We are excited to further develop existing relationships as well as build out new relationships with companies who are increasingly becoming acutely aware of the importance of their digital estate."

With its new office, Investis Digital will build on a strong foundation of client work in the fast-growing Irish market with more than 40 clients in the region already, including Glanbia, DCC, Grafton Group, Hibernia REIT, Hostelworld, Permanent TSB and Ryanair, amongst others. Investis Digital has provided these businesses with comprehensive services to power their digital brands and hopes to strengthen these relationships while also developing new ones. One of its existing and longstanding clients, Glanbia, added: "Glanbia has worked with Investis Digital since 2011 and the team has provided a very good service during this time."

Adrian Goodliffe, Chief Commercial Officer of Investis Digital, said, "Dublin has become a hotbed for innovation, and we're seeing a strong demand from companies looking to redefine how they communicate online. A Dublin office gives us a base to expand our operations and provide clients a dedicated local team of proven digital communications experts who know how to deliver results."

The opening of the Dublin office builds on the company's global network, which includes offices in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, the Nordics and India.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital is an award-winning digital communications company. Founded in 2000, the company combines effective storytelling and engaging digital experiences with world-class performance marketing and cutting-edge technology to help businesses communicate clearly and authentically with any audience. Investis Digital's 2,000 global clients, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Whitbread, Paddy Power Betfair and Dixons Carphone, trust the Investis Digital team of more than 500 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through its Connected Content approach. For more information, please visit https://www.investisdigital.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784164/Investis_Digital_Logo.jpg