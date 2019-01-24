Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12 months 2018 operational update

In October 2017, Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announced that it had decided to halt mining operations at Tardan from January 2018 until the 2nd half of 2018, as this would maximize long term value for shareholders. As planned, the Company resumed mining operations at Tardan in July. In 2018, the Company mined 219,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 2.58 g/t (2017 - 2.36 g/t) and the ore was stacked on the heap leach.

Tardan gold production for 2018 was 350.4 kg (11,267 oz), which exactly matched the 2018 initial production target announced in October 2017.

Solcocon Production

In May 2018, alluvial production was resumed at Solcocon. This production was 100% outsourced and generated a net margin of 29% of sales for the Company. In 2018, the Company engaged 2 contractors working on 2 placers, while 1 contractor was involved in 2017. In 2018, the Company produced 72.9 kg (3,344 oz) of alluvial gold compared to 47.8 kg (1,537 oz) produced in 2017. Production at Solcocon in July was interrupted by heavy rainfall, which led to widespread flooding in the Zabaikalsky region. Due to these conditions, Solcocon wasn't able to extend its alluvial operations on the 3rd placer (as announced in October 2017) and meet an initial 2018 production forecast of 150 kg of gold.

Tardan CIL Construction

The CIL project progresses according to plan and has passed the State Ecological Expertise, which means that the plant complies with environmental protection standards. Construction of the plant continues through the winter season. We expect that production at the CIL plant will commence in July 2019, and that the heap leach will continue to be in operation until the CIL plant starts.

At the end of December, the Company was able to partially drawdown a VTB loan facility, which was announced at the time. The facility will help to secure continuous funding for the CIL project.

Production forecast

In 2019, the Company aims to produce 940 kg (30,221 oz) of gold at Tardan (both heap leach and CIL) and 90 kg (2,893 oz) at Solcocon, a total of 1.03 tonnes (33,114 oz).

Production

Production unit 12m 2018 12m 2017 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (heap leach) 350.4 11,267 721.3 23,190 (371) (11,923) -51% Tardan (gravitational) 0 0 40.4 1,299 (40) (1,299) -100% Alluvial Solcocon 72.9 2,344 47.8 1,537 25 807 53% Total gold produced 423.4 13,611 809.5 26,026 (386) (12,415) -48%

Tardan

12m 2018 12m 2017 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 358 2,345 (1,988) -84.8% Ore mined 000 tonnes 219 394 (175) -44.4% Average grade g/t 2.58 2.36 0.22 9.4% Heap leach Stacking Ore 000 tonnes 214 369 (155) -42% Grade g/t 2.59 2.02 0.57 28% Tailings 000 tonnes 0 85 (85) -100% Grade g/t 0 3.34 (3.34) -100% Gold in ore and tailings stacked kg 554 1,027 (473) -46% Gold produced kg 350.4 721.3 (371) -51% Gravitation Throughput 000 tonnes 0 41 (41) -100% Average grade g/t 0 4.81 (4.81) -100% Recovery % 0 21% 0 0% Gold produced kg 0 40.4 (40) -100% Warehouse on December 31 Ore 000 tonnes 5 0 5 100% Grade g/t 2.29 0 2.29 100% Tailings 000 tonnes 0 0 0 0% Grade g/t 0 0 0 0%

For more information, please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Twitter: @auriantmining

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CET on January 24th , 2019.

