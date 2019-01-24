V24 Media, the Publisher of Vogue in Czech Republic and Slovak Republic, Announces Plans for 2019 After Recording a Successful First Year

PRAGUE, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Working with an unprecedented lineup of international top models and leading fashion photographers, Vogue CS reinforces the brand's status as the fashion bible

V24 Media, the publisher of Vogue CS, announced today its strategic initiatives for 2019 following a successful first year of operations in the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. The company plans increased investment in 2019 to further accelerate the development of its core activities including:

Vogue CS print and digital platforms

Curated events

Exclusive brand partnerships with global leaders in fashion, lifestyle and the arts

Proprietary technology development

Dedicated platform for local designers and artists

In 2018, Vogue CS rapidly filled a gap in the Czech and Slovak market as the voice of authority on luxury fashion while delivering a highly acclaimed and distinctive product to its readers. The overarching concepts of fashion, beauty, jewelry craftsmanship, design and a world-class editorial team delivering stunning content and visuals in print and online provides readers fresh inspiration to look forward to each month.

Monthly subscriber and social media follower growth steadily increased month over month as well as the roster of luxury fashion brands that now partner with Vogue CS. In a short period of time, the title has worked with an unprecedented lineup of international top models and leading fashion photographers setting the standard as the fashion bible in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and gaining recognition internationally.

The following is a timeline of key highlights:

March 2018: V24 Media and Condé Nast International announce their partnership and the launch of Vogue CS.

April 2018: Vogue CS announces its Editor and Chief, Andrea Behounkova and Creative Director, Jan Kralicek.

August 2018: Vogue CS announces Czech-born international fashion models Eva Herzigova as editor at large and Karolina Kurkova, Tereza Maxova and Daniela Pestova as contributing editors, covering fashion and beauty trends globally.

August 17th2018: V24 Media launches Vogue CS, its debut issue featuring international fashion model Karolina Kurkova as Olga Havel on the cover. The September issue celebrates the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia and the first lady's role in the momentous events of 1989. The cover was shot by Branislav Simovcik .

September 2018: The inaugural issue is featured at the Museum of Art and Designin Prague, Czech Republic drawing over nine thousand visitors to its interactive exhibition, bringing life to Vogue CS.

October 2018 Issue: Vogue CS features top fashion model Lara Stone on its cover shot by famed British photographer Rankin. The issue connects international fashion icons with Czech and Slovak heritage themes.

November 2018 Issue Shot in Paris, Vogue CS features renowned red head and top model, Anna Cleveland, on its cover. The "Red Issue" celebrates the passion and courage Vogue evokes.

December 2018 Issue features Andy Warhol and Kirsten Owen on its cover. The cover was shot in Medzilaborce, Slovakia the birthplace of Andy Warhol by famed fashion photographer Michal Pudelka . Slovak-born Pudelka shoots Kirsten Owen, the international top model and muse to Helmut Lang in a tribute to Warhol. At the same time, the largest retrospective exhibition dedicated to the pop art icon opens at the Whitney Museum in New York City .

January/February 2019 Double Issue features Eva Herzigova on its cover photographed by the famous Pamela Hanson in Ibiza, Spain. After appearing on numerous Vogue covers for over three decades, Czech-born Eva Herzigova comes home to Vogue CS in a beautifully photographed and highly acclaimed pictorial. Top models, Maryna Linchuk and Eniko Mihalik appear with Eva in the double issue aptly titled "Out of Office".

In 2019, V24 Media will continue to add top talent and resources to support the expansion of its next generation publishing platform and the Vogue CS brand.

Michaela Seewald, V24 Media Owner and Director,commented: "I am pleased with the results of our first year, the influence that Vogue CS has quickly garnered both in our home markets and internationally and am excited about 2019. We will continue to build our strong brand, our talented team and bring innovative ideas to the market to meet pent up demand in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for an incredible fashion publication."

Andrea Bechounkova, Editor in Chief at Vogue CS,added: "Our Vogue is uniquely Czechoslovak, fashionably beautiful, forward thinking, artistically oriented and full of surprises. Our passion, dedication and investment into the Vogue CS product will continue to unfold before your eyes in 2019 and you can be sure there will be some fantastic surprises. Stay tuned for more detail in the coming weeks."

V24 Media would like to thank its clients, partners, readers, followers, contributors, the leading fashion brands in the world, the talented models that grace our pages, the terrific photographers and our world-class staff for helping build a truly unique product in Vogue CS. Our promise is that the best is yet to come.

About Vogue CS

Vogue CS is published by Prague-based V24 Media, a next generation publishing platform in partnership with Conde Nast International, focusing on delivering inspirational content and visuals in print and online. The company is founded by Michaela Seewald with the founding team including Vogue CS Editor-in-Chief Andrea Behounkova and Vogue CS Creative director Jan Kralicek. The Czech/Slovak edition of Vogue is the 24th edition in the world. Vogue is published in the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Mexico and Latin America, in the Middle East, Korea, Brazil, Australia, Portugal, India, Turkey, Thailand, Poland, and Ukraine.

Please visit us at vogue.cz and follow us @vogueczechoslovakia on Instagram.

