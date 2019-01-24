World Leader in Medical Products to use FlowForma to Automate Field Processes

DUBLIN, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365, today announced that Nipro Europe Group Companies (hereafter Nipro Europe) will implement the award-winning FlowForma Process Automation tool.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812504/FlowForma_Keith_Lally_CSO.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715823/FlowForma_Logo.jpg )

Nipro Europe, headquartered in Belgium, is a subsidiary of Nipro Corporation Japan. As a leading global healthcare company, Nipro is a total solution provider of medical devices, pharmaceutical drugs, and pharma packaging. For over 60 years, Nipro continues to build long-term meaningful partnerships with healthcare professionals to ensure the highest degree of patient safety and quality of life.

Advancing its already large portfolio, Nipro Europe spans the markets of renal, hospital products, diabetes, enzymes IVD, and pharma packaging. In addition to Nipro-branded products, Nipro Europe also provides OEM (original equipment manufacturer) solutions to some of the biggest names in the medical field.

In order to enhance the overall experience of its customers, Nipro Europe will move their business processes online. By digitizing their Field Sales Process, employees can capture information with immediacy, thanks to forms available via SharePoint desktop, mobile, and offline. With workflows in place, actions will become automated and greater visibility achieved.

Nipro Europe also plan to digitize their Customer Visit Reporting Process, wherein each customer visit will be logged, and underlying action programs will be automated, thereby enhancing transparency to the entire organization and contributing to an even greater customer experience. Nipro Europe's Global Procurement Director, Geert Heyrman, has described selecting FlowForma as a "once in a lifetime technology decision we will make as a company."

"As Nipro Europe continue to influence and impact the lives of its customers though its cutting-edge medical devices, it's important that their workforce spend their time liaising with healthcare staff. With FlowForma Process Automation, Nipro employees will have transparency around customer engagements and increased productivity across their site," commented Keith Lally, Chief Sales Officer, FlowForma.

Supporting Resources:

To find out how the FlowForma Cloud Process Automation tool works visit: www.flowforma.com/how-it-works

T o download a free trial of FlowForma Process Automation visit : www.flowforma.com/start-your-flowforma-trial

To learn more about FlowForma Process Automation, book a demo with one of our experts:

www.flowforma.com/book-a-demo

To find out how FlowForma Process Automation compares against its peers visit:

www.g2crowd.com/products/flowforma-process-automation/reviews

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About Nipro Europe

Nipro Europe Group Companies is part of Nipro Corporation Japan, a leading global healthcare company established in 1954. With over 28,000 employees worldwide, Nipro serves the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, and Pharma Packaging industries.

Nipro Europe Group Companies is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium and home to Nipro Medical Europe, Nipro PharmaPackaging International, and the Institute for Medical Practice (iMEP) Belgium - a fully equipped research and training facility for medical professionals and Nipro employees alike.

As a total solution provider of medical devices and pharma packaging, Nipro continues to build long-term, meaningful partnerships. Together with its people, products, and processes, Nipro shows continuous commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life, offering safe and superior quality products that optimize time, effort, and costs.