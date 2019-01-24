Capita plc - Capita wins new payments solution contract

Capita wins new contract to deliver payments solution for gaming industry

Capita plc (Capita) has been selected by Luxon Payments to deliver its integrated payments solution Pay360 and fraud protection solution Optimize in a new three-year contract.

To support global expansion in the gaming world, Luxon Payments is creating a new online and mobile gaming e-wallet, which will be protected by Capita's Optimize and powered by its Pay360 solution.

The unified Capita solution will help Luxon Payments:

limit the risk of fraud and reduce cost;

increase consumer choice over methods of payment via both online and mobile app channels;

and allow access to banking facilities in more than 30 countries.

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Capita, said: "This a significant contract win for Pay360 and a great example of Capita's growing, specialist, market-leading technology. It is efficient and secure, helps introduce new payment channels to our client and improves the service they can offer customers.

"Capita Software is focused on expanding our scalable payments solutions across global markets and sectors."

Capita Software delivers market-leading technologies in payments, fraud protection and income collection, and has identified including Pay360 as a key product for accelerated growth and international expansion.

Terry Cave, Chief Executive Officer, Luxon Payments, said: "Capita's solution is helping us tackle some major industry challenges around compliance and responsibility within the areas we work.

"Advanced anti-money laundering capability and fraud monitoring, paired with data insight, allow us to see the complete picture and protect us from fraud, while providing a truly enhanced customer experience.

"Capita is working closely with us to extend our vision of a truly global payments platform and we look forward to delivering a world-leading gaming payments solution."

Capita's Pay360 has 18 years of experience in providing first class payment platforms, and in 2018, Pay360 processed 255 million card payments, with a value of £11 billion. The multi-channel solution can be deployed alongside existing payment solutions and gives our clients full control over customer experience.

Capita is a leading provider of technology-enabled business services, operating across five key markets: Software; People Solutions; Customer Management; IT & Networks; and Government Services. Working across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, we use our expertise, talent and technology to partner with our clients to transform services and add value for all their stakeholders. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Luxon Payments

Here at Luxon, we believe in the power of new technology to change business for the better. That's why we built the Luxon Payments platform, enabling merchants to accept, multi-currency payment from more than 10 different countries. The simple customer interface accepts a wide array of payment methods, while also incorporating a high level of the latest identification software using biometrics and anti-money laundering technology."