Edison Investment Research - Media - 4imprint Group: 4imprint's year-end update indicates another very strong performance, with FY18 revenues ahead 18% - all organic. PBT will be at the top end of the market range with net cash $2.5m ahead of our modelled number at $27.5m. Our forecasts will be formally reviewed with the prelims in March, but we note that management's revenue goal of $1bn by FY22 now requires a CAGR of 7.9% over the intervening period, well below historical levels. The brand awareness programme implemented in FY18 has clearly helped stimulate growth and the group is accelerating investment in support. The organic growth record, high cash conversion and cash-rich balance sheet all support the current rating, with further upside potential.ISIN: GB0006640972

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...