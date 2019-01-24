Some 8,891 hectares could be allocated through the tender, in the form of 179 plots of land in the northern and southernmost regions of the country.Chile's Ministry of National Property has launched a public tender a total of 8,891 hectares of public land for the construction of large scale PV and other renewable energy projects. According to the ministry, 179 plots of land will be tendered, mainly in northern regions - especially Antofagasta and Atacama - and in the extreme south. The Chilean government hopes to raise up to $51.2 million plus $3.4 million in concessional rents and annual leases. ...

