Shopify Highlights the Tools Available to Help Build a Successful Business From Home

TOKYO, January 24, 2019

Shopify - the complete ecommerce solution that allows budding retailers to create online stores and sell their goods, has seen a surge in popularity alongside the number of its users, especially in Japan since its introduction there in 2017. With this rise in its popularity, Shopify has been able to analyze and identify the most effective and commercial tools available to use for those seeking to navigate some of the challenges surrounding this business pathway.

- Real User Functionality

Shopify's sophisticated functionality is presented in such a way as to provide total ease of use - so that the most basic online shop can be created within at least 15 minutes. Even on the move, retailers can keep track of orders and deliveries and responsive design templates adapt comfortably to the user's smartphone or tablet allowing the user to sell to customers wherever they may be.

- Increased Search Engine Optimization

Shopify can link to social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest etc., instantly adding increased revenue rich sales channels and generating organic online traffic.

- Effective Management Tools

In order to manage sales, process orders and inventory in a professional and reliable manner, Shopify provides the management tools required - not only available on desktop PCs but also easily controlled on smartphones.

- Cross-Border Capability

The expansion of cross-border e-commerce is simplified with Shopify capable of accommodating the complex specifications that relate to it, presenting multi-channel retailers with limitless business opportunities for international expansion.

- Augmented Reality

AR provides an innovative online shopping experience through measuring and assessing angles and size via 3D models - even allowing the product to exist as an interactive virtual object in the buyer's own environment. Customers can preview products before the point of purchase, not only increasing conversion rates but reducing returns.

- Service Sales

Shopify allows the user to sell their services as a product too - services from copywriting, design, training and consulting to music and dance lessons. Vendors who already sell products can find valuable revenue resources by expanding into services such as personal shopping service for example.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online store and retail point-of sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of service "Including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running an online store for small merchants.

