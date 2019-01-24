The "IOSH Managing Safely" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IOSH Managing Safely is designed for managers and supervisors of organisations in virtually all industry sectors, in order to give them all they need to know to effectively manage health and safety in the workplace.

Recently updated, the new high impact programme covers key health and safety issues, and includes references to international case studies.

This course is approved by the Institution of Occupational Safety Health (IOSH), Europe's leading body for health and safety.

How is this course assessed?

At the end of the IOSH Managing Safely course, delegates are required to undertake a multi-format assessment and a short workplace-based practical project. Delegates must complete their project and return it to the tutor within 14 days of the course completion.

Those who successfully complete the assessments at the end of the course are awarded an IOSH Certificate in Managing Safely.

What course material is provided?

Each delegate will be issued with a workbook to assist them both during and after the course which will contain information, guidance and forms to assist managers. The course is designed to be interactive, allowing delegates the opportunity to develop their skills with the support of the course tutor.

What does the course cover?

The concept of "managing safely"

Identifying health and safety hazards

Assessing and controlling risks (risk assessment)

Understanding your health and safety responsibilities (i.e. the legal framework)

Incident and accident investigation

Measuring performance

