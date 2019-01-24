Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2019) - Management of Rift Valley Resources Corp (CSE: RVR) (the "Company")is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vern Fotheringham as its Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Fotheringham is an internationally recognized leader and successful entrepreneur in the wireless broadband communications industry. Most recently, he was Chairman and CEO of Kymeta Corp. a Bill Gates company that is developing next generation satellite antenna solutions using proprietary electromagnetic metamaterials technology.

Currently Mr. Fotheringham is CEO of Ark Mediacom, Inc. which own 283 Low Power TV (LPTV) stations and TV licenses throughout the United States, covering greater than 100 million people. He is also the Executive Chairman of V-Satcast, a new satellite based IP content delivery network serving the rapidly expanding Over The Top internet video market. V-Satcast is combining the one-to-millions efficiency of satellite distribution with high capacity local storage essentially creating a massively "distributed data center" specifically targeted at rural and under-served areas of the United States. This combination of satellite and terrestrial IP broadcasting networks is adding a multicast extension to the traditionally unicast internet to bring unprecedented efficiencies in terms of performance and cost reduction to internet video delivery to the public.

Mr. Fotheringham served as Founder, CEO and Chairman of Advanced Radio Telecom (ART), a publicly-traded, wireless Internet Service Provider and CLEC. ART held broadband radio spectrum licenses for 207 major markets in the U.S. and five countries in Europe. At ART, he was responsible for raising $225 million in the company's NASDAQ initial public offering and subsequent public debt financings. He was also Chairman and CEO of Bazillion, a national VoIP service provider. At Bazillion, he was involved in raising $67 million to build the first national VoIP network providing toll quality voice services.

Previous positions have included: President and CEO of ADAPTIX, a world leader in the development of next-generation broadband wireless system technology. ADAPTIX pioneered and secured global patent protection for the core technology of the IEEE.802.16e standard that is now embedded in Mobile WiMAX and LTE technologies. At ADAPTIX, he raised $44 million to fund the company post-acquisition of the Broadstorm assets. Beforehand, Vern served as President and CEO of Broadstorm, the pioneering OFDMA technology development company.

Highlights of his career activities include direct participation in the development and international expansion of the cellular telephone industry on four continents; the creation and development of the mobile satellite and satellite audio broadcasting industry with Qualcomm, AMSC (now Ligado) and Norcom Networks (now Wireless Matrix); spearheading nationwide air-to-ground communication services with AT&T Mobility; winning the first GSM license in Hong Kong for SmarTone; pioneering digital satellite broadcasting as Founder of Digital Satellite Broadcasting Corporation; and, founding the millimetric microwave industry with the creation of both ART, as a service provider, and WaveTrace (now Harris), a pioneering point-to-multipoint microwave equipment manufacturer.

About Rift Valley Resources Corp: Rift Valley Resources Corp is acquiring Metrolink Solutions Inc. a Vancouver and Seattle-based wireless broadband company, who build and operate fixed wireless broadband networks utilizing TV whitespace.

Metrolink has also developed the QwikCom portable wireless network and surveillance product. QwikCom is suitable for a variety of applications such as disaster relief and remote communications, day and night surveillance for facilities, plants, and border control. QwikCom is self-sufficient in power and has satellite and wireless antennae as well as day and night-vision cameras.

